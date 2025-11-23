Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Elder's avatar
Jack Elder
4h

The creation of Israel, a sovereign Jewish state, has been miraculous, despite its enemies and detractors, Israel is the only place on the planet that accepts Jewish immigrants. Its collective intellect has resulted in 14 Nobel prizes, more per capita than the US, Germany and France, and more than Spain, China and India. Israel is not perfect. Is any country perfect? Was the US perfect after its creation 275 years ago? Of course not. Israel is part of our shared epigenetic DNA. Jews in the Diaspora who are anti-Zionist or who do not support Israel need to take or retake World History and then explain in this forum why they despise themselves and their people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dan's avatar
Dan
4hEdited

The real world: Today, The Antisemites are marching in plain sight, and History is now repeating itself so obviously that only the obdurate can now deny this. Extremists, Nazis, Far Left Marxists, Islam and Islamism, the Fascists of the Far Right, are all on our television screens every night. A lot of this is State-organised at the level of Government and the Services too, here in Europe: All monitored and proven. The future is now upon us, exactly as we were told.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture