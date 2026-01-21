Future of Jewish

Whizjet
Whizjet
Whizjet
4h

Thanks Vanessa, first class article and absolutely correct in every detail.

The 'Palestine' issue has been out of control for decades, but the current fanatic salience is relatively new; I don't believe this is coincidental.

It's impossible to ignore the utter lack of demonstrations, protests, MSM profile on the previous week of state murder in Iran, nor to fail to compare that lack to the global 'Palestinian' publicity and faux outrage.

And of course, there are no Jews, no Israelis and no IDF involved in the tens of thousands of deaths in Iran.

However, noting - just in the UK - the sharp, logarithmic rise of antisemitism, the antisemitic violence, murders and two tier lawfare increasingly being applied; it is no coincidence this is happening against a backdrop of literally millions of legal and illegal immigration of a certain religion and culture. Against a political situation where British parliamentary candidates are quite literally elected on a 'Gaza' ticket.

Where British police openly defer to Muslim requirements.

Where British schools refuse admission to their own Jewish Members of Parliament.

(I could fill the page with further examples)

The point is that a deliberate attempt is being made not just to change the British culture, but to change it in a very specific direction and in favour of a very specific significant minority.

And the point is also that any attempt to recognise these things results in political, professional and public cancellation.

That's just Britain - but from New York, to Berlin, to Paris, to Stockholm, across Western Europe, the same thing is happening.

The only question is whether it is too late to stop it.

And the only answer to that question is whether to join the only UK Party with the will and the aim of stopping it - or just to sit back and accept it.

David Levine
David Levine
4h

All good points that I hope do not fall upon deaf ears. Here is more to that point and a simple question I like to ask: What is the origin of the word "Palestine"? The answer: The Origin and Appropriation of the Word ‘Palestine’ May Surprise You.

https://thetruthfulproject.blogspot.com/2024/10/the-origin-and-appropriation-of-word.html

