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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
4h

The Nakba itself is a lie. The tragedy for the Arabs was that they couldn’t destroy the nascent Jewish state and murder its inhabitants. The reality is that, if the Arabs were victorious in 1948, these “Palestinians” would be perfectly happy being Egyptians or Syrians or Jordanians. The goal, as it has been since 1948, is not to build a country but destroy one. The West doesn’t understand this or care if it does.

And, all those Western countries calling for a Palestinian state are foolish to think such a state will be anything but a theocracy or autocracy just like every other Arab country in the Middle East. A Palestinian state will be aligned with Iran, Turkey, China, Russia and against the U.S. and Europe. The West is demanding the creation of an inherently anti-Western country.

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
5h

Naya, one of the things your article really brought home to me is how much modern politics and activism operate through slogans, emotional narratives, repetition, and symbolic language — and frankly, Jews and pro-Israel advocates have done a terrible job competing in that arena.

It often feels like we are permanently stuck playing defense, endlessly explaining context, history, nuance, and complexity while the other side reduces everything to emotionally powerful slogans like “Nakba,” “apartheid,” “settler colonialism,” and “resistance.”

And yet almost nobody talks about the hundreds of thousands of Jews expelled from Arab countries, the destruction of ancient Jewish communities across the Middle East, or the fact that Jews themselves experienced a massive regional displacement. Why has that never become part of global consciousness in the same way? Where is the narrative strategy? Where is the symbolic counterweight? Where is the ingenuity?

The reality is that we are living in a world increasingly driven by narrative warfare, emotional framing, and moral symbolism, and too many Jewish organizations still communicate as though facts alone automatically win public opinion battles. They do not.

That is one reason your article is important. Whether people agree with every aspect of it or not, at least you are recognizing that ideas, narratives, and slogans shape how entire generations emotionally interpret history and morality.

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