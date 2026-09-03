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Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
1h

Actually, it doesn't complicate but clarifies why the conflict between Israel and the so-called gangster Palestinians continues to fester while the western world refuses to call the Palestinians to account but insists on rewarding them for their implacable hatred of Zionists and Zionism, aka Jews and Israel. It clarifies why only Israel can put an end to this intolerable situation. The question is why it will not.

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Heartworker's avatar
Heartworker
39mEdited

Of course this was by far not the only massacre by Arabians after the Osmanians had abandoned the Levante and the British/French mandate was established.

And Golda Meir’s remark regarding the "P*lestinian passport" was, of course, never intended to imply that she identified—or wished to identify—as a "P*lestinian"; rather, she sought to counter the Arab appropriation of the term.

Jews dwelling in the Mandate Region, buying land, establishing enterprises etc. had to accept a passport named "Pale*stinian" because no other was available - first the Shoah had to appear before "The World" woke up and returned to the Jews their own land.

In fact, the term was rejected by both Jews and Arabs prior to 1948.

It was a term imposed from the outside.

Before 1948, Jews in Europe who were deemed unwelcome were told: "Go back to P*lestine, where you came from"—because, at that time, the existence of a new Israel was not permitted.

Now they *are* "in P*lestine"—and what happens?

They are accused of having "colonized" the land—a land known since time immemorial as Judea, Samaria, and Israel, and where they had lived for ages, as anyone can read a.o. in the Bible or read in history books.

In that same interview—a fact unfortunately often omitted—she also stated that "Pal*stine" was a name imposed from the outside and that there is/are "no people who could specifically call themselves 'Pal*stinians'"; there are no "Pal*stinian people"—

- a view exactly similar consistently held by all Arab nations ("there are only Syrians, Egyptians, Arabs, etc., but no P*lestinians").

It was only the Soviets who, together with Arafat, invented this term as a weapon against the State of Israel, creating the concept of a "Pal*stinian people" and inventing a "P*lestinian history"—a history that was, and remains, at best the story exactly of encroaching ARABIAN colonialists.

The hailed Edward Said scribble scraps contain nothing but lies and distortion invented to "accuse" `The West´ and totally avoiding any slightest self-criticism of "I*lam" and the "Arabian World".

The land allocated to the Arabians under the 1948 UN resolution is the Kingdom of Jordan, comprising 80% of the former Mandate territory. Yet they want it all; they do not want a "two-state solution," but rather to wipe Israel off the map.

I just can´t understand what should be so hard to see of that.

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