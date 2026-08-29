Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
4h

I agree. The whole thing is a giant con, and it’s spreading like the plague

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Doug Mayfield's avatar
Doug Mayfield
4h

Every time I see 'Free Palestine', I offer a guaranteed solution to doing exactly that. I say that all that needs to be done is to remove the malevolent Islam driven murdering tyrants who run that portion of Palestine not controlled by Israel and replace them with those who love freedom and individual rights. Strangely, no one seems interested in implementing my solution.

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