Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Rick Garber's avatar
Rick Garber
3h

Excellent analysis! Thank you. 🙏

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Dan's avatar
Dan
3hEdited

The real transaction is that Islam despises Christianity; In words of a Muslim cleric some years back, who claimed that Christianity is a ‘Fairy story about a G-d whom you no longer believe in’. The clever propaganda strategy of the Arabs of Gaza and Judea and Samaria is to pitch their story to the same people they despise as just such, with a bogus and untrue story complete with demons and the demonised. In fact they have no concept of how The West and our religions includes our superb tradition of the Individual and freedom, of both conscience and religious freedom of choice, with his and her road to personal knowledge and individual Redemption, which Islam cannot even begin to understand or accept. Thus, Islam only ever produced the Demographic Islamic population explosion, which now lies at the root of the current travails in both The Middle East and the consequent overspill of Muslims into The West.

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