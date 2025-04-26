Future of Jewish

Moses Maimonides
5h

Excellent piece but…. The so-called Nakba is about 95% fiction. It was the ARAB armies that displaced their “beloved” brethren, NOT the Jews. The Arab residents were told to vacate to allow complete annihilation of the Jews; after it was all over the Arabs could then divvy up the plunder that the dead Jews had left behind. It did not work that way and the shame-culture Arabs had to somehow turn their humiliation into a weapon with their typical gift of taqqiyah. Clearly, the lies worked, far beyond their wildest dreams. We have fought war after war after war based on this lie.

Arrr Bee
6hEdited

Without culturally appropriating the Holocaust, the Palestinians have no claim to being “virtuous victims”, so pro-Palestinian propaganda, including that manufactured by ‘progressive’ Jews, has to erase Jewish suffering. Progressives are the most numerous and nauseating Holocaust deniers and distorters.

To quote Rob Henderson’a memoir “Troubled”: “a “virtuous victim” effect, in which victims are seen as more moral than nonvictims who have behaved in exactly the same way. People are inclined to positively evaluate those who have suffered. 20 Plainly, if people think you are a victim, they will be more likely to excuse your detestable behaviors. But ironically, the most well-off are also the most capable of accentuating their supposed marginalization.”

Palestinianism requires that pro-Palestinians take over victimization and the narrative of the Holocaust, even though their victimization is a direct result of them rejecting an independent state of their own and starting a genocidal war against an Israel full of Jewish refugees of antisemitism in Europe and the Arab world (pogroms and the actual Holocaust), then losing that war. Their only “catastrophe” is their perceived humiliation at failing to annihilate Jews of all people, a historically oppressed and weak people. That never sat well with their violent, Arab supremacist, machismo culture.

