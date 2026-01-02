Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
10m

The brave Iranian people should be celebrated! The ridiculous British Government must ban the IRGC NOW! They should hang their heads in shame for not doing so already. 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture