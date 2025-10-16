Future of Jewish

Pam Pasake's avatar
Pam Pasake
3h

Excellent summation of the utter insanity we are experiencing. The virulence is palpable and the number of nations who stand against Israel, staggering.

Bless America
3hEdited

Bravo.

I wish we could even speak of " moral outrage " . We can't. It's not a moral quest by any definition.

It excludes the astronomical majority of the world, including the ubiquitous Israelis and Jews. It is essentially immoral.

Leaving aside the illness of Jew-hatred , the next sin that comes to mind is hypocrisy. The outside pretence clashing with the inside reality of human occult savagery, prejudice and hatred.

Third, there is emptiness. Religious, spiritual, even. Doug Murray calls " Palestinianism" a new religion. Vacuums are abhorred. Religion ,as " bonding" or " binding "( religio in Latin), for all its irrational flaws , grants meaning to humans forever looking for transcendence.

Lastly, we, parents are perhaps partially at fault . We let them " choose their path". Perhaps we could name it " permissiveness". To excess. We relinquished authority.

But what about the demented grown ups in those protests? That brings collective madness as an additional element. We are tribal, need acceptance, join and follow like sheep. And become mad as groups, time and time again.

So much to learn about collective psychology. Psychologists, after frying our brains with trivialities for decades, have let us down ,now that a new civilisational crisis threatens to erupt.

As an edit, I venture to add that a terrible subconscious spring for these deluded " moralistic " protesters is a form of surrender to their fear of an Islamic conquest. Their pre-Stockholm syndrome is appeasement to the Islamic cause. Hamas just happens to represent it in full.

