Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Forgoshsake's avatar
Forgoshsake
2h

As a non Jew who has lived with and worked for and with many Jewish people I’m appalled at the moral relativism, sophistry and downright racism applied to Jews. The discrimination against Jews is so evident as to be beyond questioning- campuses, the UN, in our political discourse- but when confronted with these uncomfortable realities the dissemblers resort to vague statements about settlements and “settler violence” or worse an inexplicable solidarity with Palestinians despite the long history of terrorist violence against Jews and widespread public support in Palestine for those atrocities. A convenient foil at best, a targeted, harassed and marginalized population at worst, Jews can never capitulate to becoming the benign socially acceptable version the left seeks to create and exploit.

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Liat Kirby's avatar
Liat Kirby
5h

Excellent discussion. Thank you, Rabbi Abraham. Double standards and hypocrisy, as well as ignorance and a wish for self-righteous morality, all of these things combine to see the demonisation of Israel and of Jews.

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