Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
j p m's avatar
j p m
6h

This is the article that needs to be written but with a far more extensive list, a whose who of names. Butler and Finkelsteen arent enough.

Reply
Share
EKB ✡️ 🕎's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎
5h

The problem is that Court Jews were working the system as it were. We don't like them because they were traitors to their people, but they were also working a system that was stacked against them.

There is no reason that the likes of Butler or Feinstein have become "Court Jews." You could even say that they actually created the situation where other Jews, in order to get jobs in academia and certain professions, have to become "Court Jews." They propelled the ideology whereby Jews had to disavow their Jewishness in order to be accepted.

Court Jews would be Lander in NYC and Wiener in San Fran. But in truth they are all just garbage human beings, only worthy of mention when we discuss those who should be cherem.

Butler and Feinstein quite frankly are worse than Court Jews, because their betrayal has led to other Jews not only being expelled from professions, but have given succor to those who have murdered Jews.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture