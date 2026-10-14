Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
6hEdited

I think the main point and it seemed glossed over is that the children marry within the community. That the taboo for marrying out has not been lifted the way it was in the Ashkenazi community. I would say the same the Syrian Jewish community here in the US as well. The children marry within the community. Heck they also dont tend to marry ashkenazi Jews either and do not accept converts, which goes against the Torah so it doesn't make much sense but there you are. Community opprobrium is very important.

Decades ago Ashkenazi Jewish communities dispersed throughout the country. There was no center, Hebrew school, synagogue, the JCC or Jewish charities did not cut it. The children went out into the world and there was no community shaming for marrying out, and quite frankly parents decided their child's happiness was more important. When the reform movement decided to accept patrilineal descent and began performing interfaith marriages that is where you see the change. Today 70% of Ashkenazi Jews do not marry Jews. Ashkenazi decided years ago that it is better to embrace an interfaith couple than shut the door. But the question then becomes, how many of the offspring of those marriages are actually raised as Jews. My recent understanding is about 50%.

What does it mean for the Jewish American future? The same as the diaspora has always meant. Some will have Jewish grandchildren and some wont.

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Travis Rhonda's avatar
Travis Rhonda
3h

The Ashkenazi Jewish community was eager to throw off its 'mother country' roots that so brutally betrayed all its Jews, much in the same ways we are currently witnessing across America (

And Europe once more). My parents (both from Poland) survived the Holocaust and held legitimate fear/trauma as well as contempt for the Poles, and were each loath to retain their mother-tongue, refusing to rmbrace it as a tool of common identity. Who can blame them?! They embraced being given an opportunity to live in freedom in a new land and strove to rebuild a sense of family, while transmitting to their children that the freedom experienced where we lived came at an exorbitant price to them. They also believed wat transpired in Europe (originating with the most educated and sophistocated Europeans, the Germans), it could happen anywhere, including America, so that as Jews, we had no choice but to stick together. I pushed back a lot (believing 'times had changed') in my naivity. They didn't survive to hear me say, 'You were right'.

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