Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
1h

Lauren, what makes your article so disturbing is not the absurdity of some of these conspiracy theories themselves, but the realization that narratives and accusations once confined mostly to the fringes of Middle Eastern propaganda are increasingly migrating into mainstream Western discourse dressed in more sophisticated language.

And I think your larger point is correct: for parts of the modern progressive movement, Israel has become psychologically and ideologically necessary as a permanent villain. The movement increasingly defines itself morally through opposition to Israel, Zionism, colonialism, “oppression,” and power structures. If the actual conflict ever ended, much of the emotional and ideological energy sustaining these movements would lose its central organizing symbol.

What is especially frightening is how quickly journalistic and intellectual standards seem to collapse once Israel becomes the subject. Claims that would normally require extreme scrutiny suddenly get amplified, repeated, emotionally framed, and circulated before proper verification because they reinforce a narrative audiences already emotionally want to believe.

And honestly, I think one of the deepest problems here is that many people no longer consume information primarily to understand reality. They consume information to reinforce identity, tribe, morality, and emotional belonging. Once that happens, conspiracy theories, distortions, exaggerations, and propaganda become much easier to absorb so long as they flatter the worldview people already want to hold.

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
1h

Lauren, you just gave the NYT lazy editors (opinion writers) ideas for their next article. We will be looking for their Pulitzer.

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