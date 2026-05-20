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Future of Jewish

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Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
2h

Absolutely right. I am a Christian Zionist.

This ridiculous Idea that the Jews killed Christ is anathema.

The Romans killed Christ.

These ridiculous parameters must stop!

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Sabrina Paradis's avatar
Sabrina Paradis
1h

Someone asked me the other day my thoughts about Israel and what’s going on. I said. I’m Jewish. I support Israel. No apologies. No “Poor Palestinian recognition crap” NOOOOOOO.

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