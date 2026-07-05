Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane Steiner's avatar
Diane Steiner
2h

Interesting perspective about Progressive Zionists, but I wonder what the reception would be if you had tried to have a conversation with them about their beliefs while presenting yours. I think their response would have provided another facet to explore for your essay. So their 'compassion' and belief about Zionism is to receive approval at a dinner party? If that may be true, then how do the same Progressive Zionists believe that Israel can achieve all their unrealistic beliefs? It sounds like they wear their 'Progressive Zionism' as a shield to protect them from the antisemitism that has been growing. It gives them a false sense of security and helps them to retain their moral character, sleep soundly at night, but what it doesn't do is give a strong voice to the hate and blood libels that encompass social media, the MSM, and those in power who have turned on Israel and Jews everywhere. Sorry, but they don't get a pass from me.

Reply
Share
Suzanna Eibuszyc's avatar
Suzanna Eibuszyc
2h

Jews against occupation means they are pinning to go back and live as second class citizens to live under occupying power as Dhimmī.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture