Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
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Excellent article, Hen.

One thought I'd add is that the problem today isn't simply that people have stopped asking questions. It's that they've started asking the wrong sources. Instead of speaking with Jewish friends, colleagues, or neighbors, many people let social media algorithms, influencers, and anonymous accounts answer those questions for them. If we want less misunderstanding and less antisemitism, we need more real conversations with real people—and fewer assumptions built from a news feed.

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