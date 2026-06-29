Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Elgie's avatar
Elgie
8h

How many times do we think this Turk has been asked to account for the Turkish genocide of up to 2 million Armenians, or their continued suppression of the Kurds? As Fran Drescher was fond of saying, “ talk to the hand.”

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Richard Rudy's avatar
Richard Rudy
9h

“The next time someone discovers you’re Jewish and immediately pivots to Israel, ask yourself a simple question: Would they have asked this of almost anyone else?”

No! You already know the answer, so there’s no need to ask yourself. Instead, ask THEM the question. That’ll either shut ‘em up or show them up.

Please, let’s stop talking to ourselves, stop asking ourselves. It’s long past time to aggressively push back.

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