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Clever Pseudonym
3hEdited

All of this shameless sophistry and stirring tributes to radical violence (from a safe distance, of course) have nothing to do with the real, external world and are entirely rooted in the deep emotional, spiritual and psychological needs that Westerners have now that God is dead. Westerners don't just have a god-shaped hole, but a massive sucking wound where meaning, purpose and human dignity should be, not to mention the enormous guilt and shame people feel having been born in the rich safe West when so many others have so much less, and the ways they try to process and offload these without religious rituals. Thus these sad lost souls are deeply susceptible to all sorts of charlatans, from cult leaders to politicians to the great priests of our time: Socialist academics, who use their spurious commitment to universal egalitarianism as their lone credential and their magic alchemical jargon that turns lies to truth and hatred to love, which helps them sell Servitude in shiny bottles labeled Liberation.

Since the days of the Jacobins and Bolsheviks a priesthood with many disciples (mostly young and frustrated) has arisen and sells itself as being humanity’s righteous liberators, the new Chosen Ones who will kill off the old world and all it stands for—tribalism, bigotry, cruelty, poverty etc. (That all their socialist heroes have only worsened these things the moment they sieze power is either denied or quibbled away.) This chosen communal illusion appeals deeply to your average unremarkable teacher or student because it helps them imagine themselves as historical actors, white saviors and comic-book superheroes, who embody Good and devote their lives to fighting Evil.

Since 1968 or so, it's been clear that a certain cohort of our most well-off and well-educated children have only one ambition: to be the executioners of Western Civilization, in the name of Justice and on behalf of all the people either killed, displaced or left out as Europe conquered the globe and gave the world its current reigning culture. They look at their lives/futures and don't feel gifted or confident enough to create, so choose destruction instead as their path to immortality.

This explains why kind-hearted liberals and MSM journalists who'd be scared to jaywalk love to rhapsodize about terrorists, because "they did it for a good cause" or "want to make the world a better place" or some such sentimental nonsense, and why deranged liars like Norm Finkelstein and limp masochists like Peter Beinart will never go hungry. There's simply nothing you can do wrong (not even a mass rape and massacre), no matter how stupid, bloody or counterproductive, if it was done by or on behalf of the "oppressed" and their liberation.

This is the greatest of Western needs, our secular faith—to be the opposite of our ancestors and the creators and redeemers of a new more fair world (even if a few rivers of oppressor blood need to be spilled)—which is why there's so many entrepreneurs of rage and hate on every corner. What we consider terrorism, they consider a sales and marketing opportunity.

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Peter
6h

Rare as it may be there are moments in history when there is a coalescence of diverse groups, currently Governments, media , organisations and individuals who are for differing reasons willing to debase themselves to express their hatred of the Jewish State and Jews individually. A hatred that transcends the boundaries of time.

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