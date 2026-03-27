Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mireille watson's avatar
mireille watson
1h

Why can’t the world accept this?

Reply
Share
Dan's avatar
Dan
6mEdited

There is an insipid corruption of the Ideological roots of Western supremacy: Racism, and the Nazism which follows from this. This is very big problem for those of us who refuse to reject The West. This racism is easily rationally debunked, by showing that the Judeo-Christian foundations of Western Excellence, in culture and Science, is multi-racial, because Judaism is ethnic and mixed-white. But Nazism, adherence to which is largely based on the depravements of homosexuality and the innate debasement of hierarchy amongst men, refuses to go quietly. This is a sad fact, because West really is best, and predates the fanaticism and depravity of Hitler and The Nazis.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture