Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
April's avatar
April
1h

Is it just boring when I keep saying how much I love Joshua Hoffman?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
shoshanna's avatar
shoshanna
36m

Well done again Joshua.. Good history lesson and timeline- we used to puurchase our NEFT from the Shah. Perhaps its time for another "revolution" and replace the current terror regime with Reza Pahlavi, who is the Crown Prince of Iran, we better hurry he is turning 65 in October.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture