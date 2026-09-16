Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Liora Jacob's avatar
Liora Jacob
3h

To paraphrase Dara Horn, if there’s one thing people love more than dead Jews, it is defenseless ones.

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Bless America's avatar
Bless America
25m

Splendid warning. When I read Vance saying " the US will not be subservient to Israel" , I know we are already in real trouble. The need to make such a comment, pregnant with the malice and Jew-hating of ancient tropes in both the far right and the far left, including the red-blinking lights on the word " subservient " , shows the depth of the bias and how quickly Israel and the Jews can find themselves demonised , a pre-requisite to allow the masses' their craved recurrent blood sacrifice to satisfy the Beast in them.

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