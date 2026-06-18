Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Bob Raphael's avatar
Bob Raphael
4h

Israel should just say fuck you, Donald Trump and go ahead and do everything to destroy. I ran I believe it has the military power and the intelligence to do it so the world will condemn Israel if they do big fucking deal the world already condemned Israel.

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
5h

Interesting history. Here we are 56 years later and some nations and athletes still refuse to compete against Israel or Israelis.

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