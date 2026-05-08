Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
18m

My fellow jews: if nothing else , say Never Again to traveling to Spain. Between the Inquisition and their butchery in the new world and now their choosing to side with hamas and Iran, not seeing or spending time in Spain is a sacrifice all proud jews can make.

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ThinkforYourself's avatar
ThinkforYourself
1h

I believe the answer to this riddle lies in the theories advanced by theologian Rene Girard. Your essay appears to be saying something similar to the way his ideas can be applied to the scapegoating of Jews. Namely, that human communities, when plagued by intense internal rivalries and mounting violence, unconsciously unite against a single, arbitrary victim (or minority group) to restore peace. This mechanism is rooted in what Girard terms "mimetic desire", which turns the Hobbesian "war of all against all" that our species suffers from when there is no Superego mechanism in place to repress it (Girard was a Freudian), into a "unanimity of all against one". In other words, it provides an outlet for built-up aggression, which serves to unite disparate parties (e.g. today it's Leftists and Islamists, and in the past it was Christians and Muslims), and at the same time vents the aggression in a socially acceptable manner that is given the veneer of respectability by the prevailing faith, being Christianity, Islam, Nazism, or Leftism.

The scapegoat is often someone perceived as different: an outsider or someone who is simultaneously integrated yet distinct from the community. This describes diaspora Jews well: they are a minority in a gentile majority society, usually educated people, not brutes, and thus more vulnerable. Jews have served as a prime candidate for this mechanism in Christian and Muslim societies for over two thousand years, and still do today under the guise of anti-Zionism. The scapegoating of Jews relies on contradictory accusations, such as being too rich and too poor, too secretive and too controlling, which shows that the target is not about objective guilt but about projecting internal community chaos onto a demonized" image. During crises (plagues, economic depression, wars, or, in our day and age, cultural social decay), the community redirects its chaotic fear and rage onto the Jews, who are framed as the hidden architects of that disaster. A good example of this mindset today is Tucker Carlson's infamous scapegoating of Israel, and by extension, all Jews -- though he refrains from stating the latter overly; however, his followers have no problem doing so.

The scapegoating mechanism allows individuals and society to manage internal conflicts without addressing their real causes. When a community suffers from internal frictions (rivalries, economic stress, societal breakdown), the tension is unbearable. Rather than facing their own complicity, the community finds it easier to believe that an outsider is responsible. The scapegoating makes the community feel united, virtuous, and peaceful again, temporarily ending their inner strife. For the mechanism to work, the perpetrators cannot know they are doing it. It is unconscious. They must believe their target is genuinely guilty, framing their violence as a necessary act of justice or cleansing. By demonizing the victim (e.g., picturing Jews as an existential, non-human threat), the persecutors turn their aggression into a moral crusade. This converts negative feelings like fear, guilt, or inadequacy into satisfying, righteous vengeance. The scapegoat provides a convenient outlet for aggression through demonization by acting as a cathartic release valve for the pent-up anger and resentment accumulated within a society.

All the rivalry and envy created by mimetic desire are channelled onto one target, discharging the community’s violent energy, which is then expelled. However, this is a false and temporary peace. The victim is sacrificed (excluded or destroyed). In the aftermath, the community feels a sense of relief and calm for a time, wrongly attributing this peace to the removal of the scapegoat, rather than acknowledging it as a result of shared violence. So the cycle continues, leading to more attacks, pogroms and murders. The scapegoating of Jews has provided a recurring, historical solution to existential fear, to avoid facing their own internal divisions and failures by projecting their sins. Islamists in particular have a lot of aggression towards one another, but are united through a common Jew-hatred.

Supersessionism also plays a part in their antisemitism. Christian supersessionism through Replacement theology has, in the past, led to Christian violence against Jews. Now, with the emergence of a relatively new 'religion' - Leftism - antisemitism has found a new outlet through anti-Zionism. But the underlying dynamic in all these examples is scapegoating. Other groups can and have been scapegoatied throughout history, but Jews are the target frequently, perhaps because they are typically more intelligent than the host society and thus resented. The same thing happened to East Indians and whites in Uganda in 1972. The same thing is happening to some white people in South Africa right now. Centuries ago, some women were scapegoated and burned as witches. It's a pattern found all throughout history.

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