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Future of Jewish

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Suzy's avatar
Suzy
18m

Thank you, Joshua, for your ability to see a silver lining in a dark cloud and helping us resist despair. If the Jewish people want it, it will happen. Am Yisrael Chai!

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noah g.'s avatar
noah g.
7m

Its funny how the term "Zionist" has become such a hot button word. Jews never had to identify as one, it was simply a given that we all believed that Israel had a right to exist.

Anyone who believes otherwise, Jew or not, are the only ones who ever actually use the term and often in the pejorative

The larger issue now are people I refer to as JINO's (Jewish in name only). You know the ones: will gladly show up to a Mamdani function, or eager to recite a Quran verse at a political meeting.

Dissent is practically a tenet of Judaism but at some point we need to figure out an effective way to excommunicate those who would willingly pass the DSA purity test for what they think is 'acceptable Judaism'

I can say with 100% certainty I would never pass their purity test.

Am Yisroyel Chai, bitches!

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