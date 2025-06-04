Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Excellent essay. There is much to be appreciated about the world given us by G-d, and hubris to think we were created by Hashem to repair a broken world, a world created by G-d. The best parts of Kabbalah teach that even the wisest of men can only understand no more than 3% of the world. We should remain humble, work with the tools, intelligence, and spiritual awareness given by Hashem, and repair ourselves and our own creations, the world needs no repairing.

It's true that gratitude for what is, is essential and a counterbalance to seeing what is broken. The problem is not the latter. The former by itself is also problematic when things are going downhill and we don't see it, or pretend not to. That was the story of Pangloss in Voltaire's Candide. Also, wanting to fix things requires both study and humility, so smaller changes in complex systems are more likely to succeed than radical big changes. And gratitude for what is, often is on the shoulders of those before us who also were able to improve things, by seeing what needs to be changed BECAUSE it was broken. The disasters of Stalinism, Maoism and Fascism were due to arrogance, improper understanding of root causes, and (to use J. Peterson's term) ideological possession which takes away compassion, humility and open-mindedness. Those who can't even fix a car, should not attempt to fix a whole society.

