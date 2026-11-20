The blood libel is back, and we treat it as no big deal. (photo: Tristan Sosteric/Unsplash)

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This is a guest essay written by Dena Tauber , a New York-based attorney who discovered a passion for Israel and Zionism following October 7th.

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



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I recently had a nightmare.

Large brown vans were driving through my neighborhood, stopping at the homes of Jewish people and loading the inhabitants into the vehicles, their destination unknown. Somehow, the drivers knew exactly which houses to stop at. I remember feeling terrified.

In the light of day, the possibility of something like this actually happening seems almost unimaginable. Yet I could not shake the feeling that the nightmare had come from somewhere deeper than my own imagination.

For some people I know, such an eventuality is not even worthy of consideration. But here is the rub: We never know. And it would hardly be the first time Jews had lulled themselves into a false sense of security.

“History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”

We have heard this saying often enough over the last three years, particularly as people draw parallels between the Jewish experience in the West today and that of the Jews who witnessed the emergence of the Nazi regime in Germany.

We were not there. But we have listened to the testimonies, read the memoirs, and experienced vicariously the fear and anxiety of the Jews who lived through that era, including those who did not survive. At times, it almost feels as though we were there ourselves, or at least that some part of our collective consciousness was.

I suppose that is what is meant by “generational trauma.”

Since October 7, 2023, there has been a seismic shift in both the way Jews are treated and the way we feel. The normalization of antisemitism, and the ease with which some people now express their Jew hatred publicly, is something most of us alive today have never experienced firsthand. Yet, somehow, what we are experiencing feels familiar. It seems to awaken a memory, even if we cannot quite identify what it is we are remembering.

Jew-hatred has become increasingly normalized, often finding expression in the demonization of Israel and Jews who identify with the Jewish state. Institutions and individuals we once believed we could depend upon have responded with silence or indifference, while others have actively participated.

A sitting U.S. vice president largely blamed Israel for his party’s defeat in the midterm elections. An advertisement in Michigan blamed Israel for rising gas and food prices, effectively holding the Jewish state responsible for Americans struggling to afford groceries. Two openly antisemitic politicians have risen to power, one as the mayor of New York City and the other as a newly elected U.S. senator. Jews are being pushed out of publishing and academia. College campuses have become unsafe for Jewish students.

And let’s not fool ourselves into believing that any of this is really about “Zionism.” The real Jew-haters are increasingly comfortable saying the quiet part out loud: Jews are collectively guilty of “genocide” simply because we are unwilling to abandon the Jewish state.

It is against this backdrop that I have found myself thinking about the Jews of Poland in the years leading up to the Holocaust.

I am currently reading a powerful, semi-autobiographical work of fiction about Jewish life in Łódź during the outbreak of World War II: “The Tree of Life: On the Brink of the Precipice,” by Chava Rosenfarb. Translated from the original Yiddish by the author and her daughter, Goldie Morgentaler, the novel opens on New Year’s Eve, as 1938 draws to a close.

The Jews of Łódź had lived there for centuries. Poland was their home. Like Jews in the United States today, they were woven into the fabric of the society in which they lived. And despite the growing hostility around them, they had little reason to believe that their extermination was imminent, or even that such a thing was possible.

Rosenfarb conveys, with remarkable subtlety, the gradual transformation of the atmosphere in Poland as the clouds of World War II descended upon its Jewish communities. What gives the story its tension is the clarity with which the reader can recognize the warning signs, even as they remain hidden in plain sight to the characters themselves. They know something is wrong, but they struggle to understand what is happening around them and what it might mean for their future.

As the story opens, Samuel Zuckerman is preparing to host a New Year’s Eve ball at his stately home. Reflecting on the year coming to an end, he is relieved that it is finally over:

“It has been a year of war scares, of Jewish troubles in Germany; a year when thousands of frightened Jews with Polish citizenship were thrown out of the Third Reich and dumped on the other side of the Polish border, in Zbonshyn; a year during which the Polish government had circulated leaflets stating that the Jews were the enemies of Poland and should be made to leave the country.”



And yet, despite all of this, Samuel’s family had lived in Łódź for generations. It was his home, the place where he ran a successful family business and where his roots ran far too deep for him to contemplate leaving. So he carries on with life as usual, preparing an elaborate New Year’s Eve celebration at his home to welcome a year that he believes could not possibly be worse than the one before it.

In other words, he has not reached the point of losing hope. Far from it. Despite everything happening around him, he still believes in the possibility of a better tomorrow. But Samuel is mistaken. Things could get much worse, and they do.

His factory is vandalized with antisemitic graffiti. A new law requires Jewish business owners to identify their businesses publicly by the names of their owners rather than their company names. When his general manager brings the requirement to his attention, Samuel, a Jewish factory owner thoroughly assimilated into Polish life, dismisses it as a trifle. His manager, he believes, sees antisemitism everywhere and is blowing the situation entirely out of proportion.

Elsewhere, a Jewish factory worker is fired from his job, along with all the other Jewish workers. After finding employment at Samuel’s factory, he watches with quiet panic as equipment is removed from the premises, the owner apparently preparing for a possible getaway. The worker does not know exactly what it means, but he senses that it cannot be good. In another scene, a child delights in the pretty yellow stars sewn onto her coat, excited by the prospect of wearing them.

These moments are especially unsettling because of how ordinary they seem to the people experiencing them. Each new restriction, humiliation, or warning sign is absorbed into the rhythms of everyday life. The characters adjust to circumstances that would once have been unthinkable, not because they are oblivious, but because they are trying to continue living. And for a time, life does continue more or less normally.

Then Germany invades Poland on September 1, 1939, setting off World War II. Only then do the Jews fully begin to comprehend the catastrophic nature of their situation. By that point, it is already too late.

Of course, Western Jews today are not facing imminent destruction. The circumstances are obviously not the same, and I am not suggesting otherwise. But one thing we do share with the Jews of Poland is the fear of the unknown.

We Jews know our history. We understand how quickly the boundaries of acceptable behavior can change, and how rapidly a society that once seemed safe can become hostile. What we do not know is what happens next, or how best to prepare for a future we cannot predict.

Some believe the time has come to pack up and relocate to Israel, where a Jewish army exists to protect and defend us, an enormous advantage that was unavailable to the Jews of Poland. Others believe these fears are greatly exaggerated and insist that “it cannot happen here,” whatever “it” might mean for our generation.

There are even those who believe life has not changed much at all. They remain preoccupied with the same concerns that have always occupied their attention: jobs, businesses, clients, patients, children’s education, birthday parties, extracurricular schedules, and caring for aging parents. These are real responsibilities requiring immediate attention, leaving little time or mental energy to contemplate a dismal future that may never materialize.

But how much of the story we tell ourselves is simply denial?

Consider a Polish Jew resigning herself to wearing a yellow star on her clothing. After all, it is only a few pieces of cloth. It is temporary. She can adjust. There are more important things to worry about.

This is how the unthinkable gradually becomes thinkable. One restriction, one indignity, one public expression of hatred at a time. Each new development is rationalized until what once seemed outrageous becomes merely another inconvenience to accommodate. We adapt. We adjust. We carry on. And that is what makes the process so dangerous.

We do not know what the next year will bring, what our children and grandchildren will face, whether today’s hateful rhetoric will translate into greater physical danger, or whether the institutions entrusted with protecting us will actually do so when it matters.

What we do know is that antisemitism does not always reveal itself in its early stages through the horrors that may eventually unfold.

As a transactional attorney, I regularly counsel clients about risk. Sometimes the probability of a feared occurrence is quite low. But that does not mean we simply dismiss it as unworthy of consideration.

Instead, we evaluate the potential consequences. We ask whether the risk can be mitigated, whether an appropriate contingency plan exists, and whether the potential loss is one we are prepared to accept.

There is another important dimension to this analysis: The cost of preparing for a contingency must be weighed against the cost of being unprepared. Preparing for something does not mean predicting that it will happen. It means recognizing that, however unlikely the event may seem, the consequences of being wrong could be unacceptable.

We should approach the future of Jewish life in the diaspora in much the same way.

The Jews of Łódź did not know how their story would end. They could not have imagined the full horror that awaited them, much less the speed with which the world they knew would disappear. But we possess one enormous advantage that they did not: We know how their story ended.

That foreknowledge does not require us to assume that history is repeating itself in precisely the same way. Nor does it mean treating every expression of antisemitism as a harbinger of another Holocaust. But if there is one lesson I believe we can draw from history, it is this: Pay attention. Recognize patterns. Take warning signs seriously, even when each one, considered in isolation, seems insufficient to justify alarm.

The most dangerous words Jews can say to themselves are the very words we have been repeating in the United States for decades: “It can’t happen here.”

We are not on the brink of another Holocaust. But parts of the landscape feel disturbingly familiar: the normalization of hostility toward Jews, the willingness to blame Jews collectively for the world’s problems, the indifference of institutions that should know better, and the growing sense that Jews are increasingly on their own.

I do not know where any of this leads. Neither does anyone else. But I find the insistence that it cannot lead anywhere to be dangerously naive.

We do not have to know exactly what is coming to understand the importance of being prepared. At the very least, we can begin by resisting the temptation to remain oblivious to what is happening around us. We can refuse to rationalize every new indignity, dismiss every warning sign, or assume that someone else will stand up for us when the time comes. And we can have enough self-respect to refuse to become invisible.

Understand that when a celebrity at an awards show rails against “the Zionists,” she means us. History may not repeat itself. But when it begins to rhyme, we need to listen.