MICHAEL BELL
3h

I don’t know if it’s love, but it’s certainly loyalty that I feel. It’s Israel right or wrong. Loyalty requires support even if one doesn’t agree entirely on tactics. The final outcome is what matters. Disagree with a policy, sure, but not with the results of the policy if it is in the best interests of the Jewish state. The ends do justify the means, if a civilization is at stake.

Bless America
4h

The State of the Jews ( Herzl’s true definition in “ Der Judenstadt”, not “ Jewish” state), a state available to Jews to be as Jewish as they chose it to be, was created to normalise the life of the self-determined People of Israel, or, the Jewish People. “ Normal” is the operative term. Like ALL other nations. Is normal comfortable? For whom does it need be comfortable? How do all the world’s nations handle “ comfortable”? Normal is as normal does. Look at the world. Our God blessed bug is the insistence, thousands of years before its evolutionary time, that such “ normalcy “ is to be found in decency. Ethics, morals, compassion, love of one’s people. Look around. What nation is abnormal, or comfortable?

We will be as comfortable to ourselves and to others as we want to be. Autonomous, self-explaining, justified. And we will seek to be normal forever

