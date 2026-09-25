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Future of Jewish

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Chrissi's avatar
Chrissi
4h

Think you're being way too conciliatory here.

Don't think that Bibi was offensive enough.

Israel is hated solely because it's the only Jewish nation on earth.. The demonic despises it's success and rages between envy and fear. But violence stays a constant.

A world with Carney's, Macrons, Blair's and Trudeau's is very much all the world deserves. Having Ireland and South Africa daring to put us in the dock is a howling joke and Bibi should have pasted Milibands and Sanchez's all over the walls. The west is going Judenrein ,and let Islam out it to the scimitar.

When Trump goes? The deluge surely.

Israel will stand though.

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Doug Mayfield's avatar
Doug Mayfield
4h

"The world has far more to gain from working with Israel than from hating it." This sentence contains enormous truth but as a non Jew who supports Israel, I must say that even so much truth does not matter at all. The people who hate Israel, the left and followers of Islam (FOI), hate the good for being good. The left does so because they are now fully nihilist and FOI do so because the good is achieved through non Islamic activity. (This is also why they hate America as a free productive country.) So no matter how wonderfully creative and productive Israel may be, both groups will continue to hate Israel (I admit it is only a guess but I think Netanyahu realizes this.)

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