Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Cattexas's avatar
Cattexas
1h

My father left to England and war before I was born in 1942. He returned and I met him for the first time in 1946. He got out of the train in uniform and hugged us. I know him from the hug between my mother and I. Today is Novermber 11. For all the men and women leaving and coming home, who are gone and still here, I bow my head in love and gratitude. Always.

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Bless America's avatar
Bless America
1hEdited

What a heartwarming essay. May they be blessed, all in the IDF . I know no representative of the IDF could say this openly, but a Jew at large like me can: these men and women not only give the example and sacrifice for the country. They connect over millennia to Ancient Israel, when they too fought nasty neighbors and enemies. It was in the ethos of the people to be thus engaged. It is because of this that the refusal of the Haredim to serve strikes so many wrong notes. Nothing justifies their detachment from the people, whilst expecting the rest of Israel to support and defend them. May there be a new government capable of equalizing the national effort justly and somewhat alleviate the burden on the reservists. The future of Israel depends on it.

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