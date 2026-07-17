Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcia Kupfer's avatar
Marcia Kupfer
4m

My husband and I actually encountered what the author describes. We were having dinner in a lovely restaurant in Budapest when we were drawn into a conversation with the couple sitting in the table close by. From Mexico City, they were eager to finish and pay, so as to return to their hotel in time for the match. According to them, Argentina is a Jewish country, the Jews or Zionists fixed the match against Morocco, and Messi embodies the essence of Zionist evil. They're rooting for England, they informed us. Truly stunning.

Reply
Share
Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
28m

Andres, excellent article.

One thought occurred to me while I was reading it. Maybe one of the reasons Argentina and Israel have become such close friends is precisely because there's a natural understanding between the two countries.

Since Javier Milei took office, Argentina has been nothing short of outstanding in its support for Israel. It's refreshing to see a country stand on principle rather than political convenience.

Thank you for another thought-provoking piece.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture