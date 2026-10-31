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Future of Jewish

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John Matthews's avatar
John Matthews
6h

Excellent article. One thing recently that has puzzled me, and ties into the 'blame Jews regardless' history cited in this article is the current obsession with 'settler violence,' especially when, analysing the data, it appears this is a third of the violence of Palestinians against settlers and other Jews/Israelis.

Fact is, that ratio used to be a fifth prior to October 7th, so, yes, there has been an unwelcome surge in that activity - but why has that far larger contingent of Palestinian violence against settlers/Israelis/Jews been either sidelined or ignored? It seems there was a push many years ago within the Palestinian leadership that they wanted all the Jews out of the West Bank/Judea/Samaria. But then they suddenly realized that this struck an abhorrent chord with their European supporters. 'You can't aim to kick a people out purely because they're Jewish. That's what the Nazis did!'

'Ah,' Palestinian leaders thought, 'Let's make out they're troublesome and violent. That will do it!' And, sadly, the media and many European leaders have fallen for this without even a second's examination that the violence the other way is far worse, by a factor of 3-5 to 1.

In the most recent incident in which an American journalist was injured, now that the background facts have been examined, it appears that 200 Palestinians, mainly youth, started throwing rocks and firing fireworks at 60-70 settlers. When the predictable retaliation came, only that was reported on and filmed by the journalistic crew.

It appears this radical, violent element amongst the settlers numbers anything from 80 to 180. But still a minute contingent among almost 390,000 settlers (excluding East Jerusalem). But, yes, still not a nice picture and, again, yes, actions and security are being increased against this. Something is being done about it. Far different to the other side, where Palestinian violence against Jews is encouraged, with still an active 'pay for slay' policy in place, rewarding terrorists and their families for killing Jews.

If the media is so obsessed with violence in the West Bank/Judea/Samaria, then why not more focus on the far larger problem of Palestinian violence against Jews and this continuing and wholly abhorrent 'Pay for Slay' policy.

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Justmyopine's avatar
Justmyopine
5h

A fantastic summary of jew hatred throughout history. Great essay. " Blame the jew". The swiss knife of explaining all the world's problems.

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