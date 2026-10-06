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Alan Goldstein's avatar
Alan Goldstein
4h

William Manchester wrote “While England Slept” recounting how complacency during the interwar period left England vulnerable to German attack in World War II. Today, we could write “While the West Slept” explaining how complacency in Europe and certain other capitals leaves much of the civilized world vulnerable to attack. What starts with attacks on Israel—October 7, Iran’s ongoing efforts to destroy Israel, the attempted FlyDubai hijacking and attack—will not stop with Israel, but as is so often and unfortunately the case, too many world leaders and their citizens blithely and irrationally think that murderous jihadists will be satisfied just by slaughtering Jews. Al Qaeda, ISIS, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, IRGC-led attacks abroad, 9/11, and growing violence in various Western European countries should underscore that this is a threat to civilization and not just a “Jewish problem” but Manchester’s book and history generally tragically offer too many instances of dangerous threats being ignored because it is easier to do nothing and harder to summon the courage and resources to fight back.

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Josh Wilner's avatar
Josh Wilner
4h

We are at war and it should be taken that way.

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