Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Shay's avatar
George Shay
1h

Clearly, the Trump Administration should designate SJP as a terrorist organization and prosecute it and its members to the full extent of the law, as well as take the most extreme actions possible against any academic institution that countenances its presence on campus.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dana Ramos's avatar
Dana Ramos
6m

There are lawsuits against SJP. It will be interesting to see how those unfold.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture