Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Former Jersey Girl's avatar
Former Jersey Girl
27m

Thank you for this list! Many of these are available on the Chai Flicks streaming service.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Mandel's avatar
David Mandel
30m

Thank you. This is useful information!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture