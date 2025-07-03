artwork by Future of Jewish

For a country barely a one-hour drive east to west and five hours north to south, Israel punches far above its weight in global cinema.

Over the past few decades, Israeli filmmakers have steadily climbed onto the international stage, producing powerful, gritty, and often deeply personal stories that transcend borders.

Israeli cinema isn’t just about the conflict; it’s about identity, resilience, memory, love, trauma, humor, and the search for meaning in a complex, multi-layered society.

From Oscar-nominated dramas to cult comedies, here are the top 25 Israeli films you should absolutely add to your watchlist — whether you’re a cinephile, a history buff, or just someone who appreciates unforgettable storytelling.

1) Waltz with Bashir (2008)

A groundbreaking animated documentary by Ari Folman, this haunting exploration of memory, war, and trauma follows the filmmaker’s own journey to recover lost memories from his time as a soldier in the 1982 Lebanon War. Nominated for an Oscar, it’s a masterpiece of modern cinema.

2) Beaufort (2007)

Set in the final days of Israel’s presence in southern Lebanon, this tense war drama focuses on a group of soldiers guarding an isolated fortress. It’s a raw look at the futility of war, leadership, and sacrifice.

3) Lebanon (2009)

Told entirely from inside a tank, Lebanon plunges viewers into the claustrophobic chaos of the First Lebanon War. A winner at the Venice Film Festival, it’s visceral, intense, and unforgettable.

4) Fill the Void (2012)

A rare peek into the world of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Tel Aviv, this quiet, emotional drama follows a young woman pressured to marry her deceased sister’s husband. Filmmaker Rama Burshtein broke new ground with this deeply empathetic portrayal of ultra-Orthodox life.

5) Ajami (2009)

Co-directed by an Israeli Jew and a Palestinian Arab, Ajami is a gritty crime drama set in the multi-ethnic neighborhood of Jaffa. With a non-linear narrative and non-professional actors, it's raw, real, and riveting.

Still from Waltz with Bashir (courtesy: Bridget Folman Film Gang)

6) Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem (2014)

A powerful courtroom drama that sheds light on the struggles of Jewish women seeking divorce in Israel’s rabbinical court system. Ronit Elkabetz delivers a tour-de-force performance.

7) Footnote (2011)

A darkly funny and sharp family drama about two Talmudic scholars — father and son — who become rivals for a prestigious academic award. It’s both a satire of academia and a meditation on legacy, ego, and love.

8) The Band's Visit (2007)

A gentle, humanistic comedy about an Egyptian police band that accidentally ends up in a remote Israeli town. This charming story about cross-cultural encounters became an international hit — and later a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical.

9) Yossi & Jagger (2002)

A tender love story between two Israeli soldiers, Yossi & Jagger explores intimacy, identity, and heartbreak in the shadow of military life. It’s quietly revolutionary and deeply moving.

10) Big Bad Wolves (2013)

A dark thriller with flashes of pitch-black humor, Big Bad Wolves dives into the psychological torment surrounding a suspected child killer. Quentin Tarantino called it the best film of the year.

A scene from Big Bad Wolves

11) Late Marriage (2001)

This sharp drama-comedy explores the tension between modernity and tradition through the story of a Georgian-Israeli man resisting an arranged marriage. Smart, sexy, and surprising.

12) Time of Favor (2000)

A thriller that dives into the intersection of religion, politics, and military life in the West Bank, showing how zealotry can twist personal relationships and national ideals alike.

13) Sabena Hijacking: My Version (2015)

A powerful docu-drama retelling of the 1972 hijacking of Sabena Flight 571 by Palestinian terrorists, and its dramatic rescue by Israeli commandos, including a young Benjamin Netanyahu and Ehud Barak. Combining real footage with dramatized scenes, the film offers a tense, behind-the-scenes look at the operation, the hostages, and the moral dilemmas faced by the rescuers.

14) Zero Motivation (2014)

Think Office Space meets the IDF. This hilarious and poignant female-led comedy follows young women serving in the Israeli army doing anything but fighting. A cult classic.

15) Synonyms (2019)

This provocative drama follows an Israeli man who moves to Paris and tries to erase his identity. A biting meditation on self-hatred, belonging, and the absurdities of nationalism.

16) Operation Thunderbolt (1977)

A dramatized but surprisingly accurate retelling of the legendary Entebbe hostage rescue mission. Featuring an early performance by Klaus Kinski, it’s old-school Israeli heroism at its best.

A scene from Operation Grandma (photo: MUBI)

17) Operation Grandma (1999)

Arguably the most quoted film in Israeli pop culture, this absurdist military comedy follows three very different brothers — one a kibbutznik, one a Mossad-type, and one a new-age slacker — as they try to bury their grandmother according to kibbutz protocol. Only 50 minutes long, it’s a razor-sharp satire of bureaucracy, military culture, and Israeli archetypes.

18) Asia (2020)

An understated and beautifully acted drama about a Russian immigrant mother and her ailing daughter, Asia was Israel’s Oscar submission and showcases the quiet strength of familial love.

19) The Flat (2011)

A stunning documentary where the filmmaker uncovers dark family secrets hidden in his grandmother’s Tel Aviv apartment, connecting personal memory with the Nazi past.

20) The Syrian Bride (2004)

A bittersweet tale of a Druze woman caught between family, borders, and bureaucracy. Set in the Golan Heights, it’s a moving story about love, identity, and political limbo.

21) The House on Chelouche Street (1973)

Set in Tel Aviv in the 1940s, this coming-of-age story about a Sephardic immigrant family from Egypt grapples with issues of integration, love, and Zionist politics. It was nominated for an Oscar.

photo: Apple TV

22) Rabin, the Last Day (2015)

A chilling political thriller/documentary hybrid about the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995. It’s not just about the murder; it’s about the culture of incitement that enabled it.

23) Sweet Mud (2006)

A boy’s-eye-view of kibbutz life in the 1970s, grappling with mental illness, collectivism, and parental love. A compelling critique of an idealized system.

24) Campfire (2004)

An observant widow tries to integrate into a religious West Bank settlement, facing suspicion and patriarchy. A nuanced portrayal of faith, feminism, and community.

25) I Love You Rosa (1972)

A tender film about a young widow pressured to marry her late husband’s brother, in keeping with Jewish tradition. Another early Oscar-nominated film, it helped cement Israel’s place on the international stage.

Israeli cinema is not one thing; it’s many. It reflects a country of contradictions: sacred and secular, ancient and hypermodern, joyful and wounded, messy and magnificent. These 25 films span genres, generations, and geographies, but they all share one thing: they tell stories that matter.

Whether you’re seeking truth, tears, laughter, or introspection, Israeli film has something to offer. Start with this list. You won’t be disappointed.