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Michael Eriksson's avatar
Michael Eriksson
2h

Oh yeah we're definitely going to get the truth from the IDF's international spokesperson! lol

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Rxan Smith's avatar
Rxan Smith
4m

Colonel Mazor, respect for actually putting numbers in this instead of just asserting the vibes. That's rare from either side of this fight right now in America.

I write a nonpartisan politics newsletter, and I've noticed a big chunk of my audience skews pretty critical of Israel. Most of them lean left, and if I'm honest (as I'm sure you know), a lot of them don't know the nuance or the history nearly as well as they know whatever gets shown to them to provoke outrage. My biggest issue with that criticism isn't that it exists, it's how sloppy it gets. Slogans instead of specifics, feelings instead of sourcing. Exactly the opposite of what you're doing here.

I have recently started a mission to do good in this narrative fight in the way that I haven't seen... strategically... Instead of approaching this as a hero and villain situation.. regardless of what the truth is... I believe it's necessary to meet them where they currently are and appeal to their sense of compassion and humanity. I wrote a whole essay trying to build a new standard for my own readers, basically a floor for how to criticize Israel without sliding into something uglier.

I figured you and your audience might get something out of it too. You're a military officer, you understand strategy better than most of us reading this, and I think getting people to criticize responsibly is the right FIRST move, long before you can ever get them to stop seeing Israel as anything but an ally.

I'm not trying to relitigate Israel and Palestine in your comments section. This is just a strategic first step that is meant to be a tool for anyone to use that feels it because the right direction, and I plan to take the next step in walking people through this in America, as the publication grows. I'm already a top 100 Rising bestseller in the culture section and I've only been promoting my publication for 3 months. Moving even a handful of people toward criticizing more responsibly is real progress... And after you read this 10 minute post, you'll see that Evolution occurring in the comment section immediately, which made me proud. I really hope that you or your audience can use this as a tool and I want all of you to know that I'm a friend and i'm willing to use my platform to challenge The Narrative because I have absolutely no fear of people's judgment when I am certain of the facts. I'm not going to elevate feelings over truth.

https://uncomfortable.rxansmithmedia.com/p/criticize-all-you-want-just-dont

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