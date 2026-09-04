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This is a guest essay by Vanessa Berg, who writes about Judaism and Israel.

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



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There may be no two words in the Jewish prayer book that contain more theology than Avinu Malkeinu, a major Jewish prayer recited during the Ten Days of Repentance between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Avinu Malkeinu means “Our Father, Our King.”

We say them together so naturally that it is easy to miss how strange the combination actually is.

A father and a king are not the same thing. A father belongs to the world of intimacy. A king belongs to the world of authority. A father knows your weaknesses. A king judges your actions. A father may forgive you because you are his child. A king cannot simply pretend that the law does not matter. A father pulls you closer. A king makes you stand straighter. A father says: “You are mine.” A king says: “You are accountable to something larger than yourself.”

And Judaism insists that God is both, which may be one of the deepest ideas of the High Holiday season.

Human beings have a tendency to want one without the other. We want a God who is Avinu without being Malkeinu. We want warmth without judgment, love without obligation, forgiveness without change, belonging without responsibility. We want God to understand why we behaved the way we did. We want Him to appreciate our intentions, recognize our struggles, take our circumstances into account, and ultimately reassure us that everything is fine.

In other words, we want a Father. And Judaism gives us one. But then, in the very next breath, it says: Malkeinu, Our King. Meaning: Everything is not always fine. Some things are wrong. Some choices have consequences. Some habits need to be broken rather than explained. Some apologies require changes in behavior. There are standards outside ourselves. There is a moral order that does not disappear simply because violating it felt understandable at the time.

This may be one reason Avinu Malkeinu feels so powerful during the Days of Awe. It compresses the entire drama of repentance into two words. We stand before someone who loves us completely — and therefore expects something from us.

Modern culture often treats love and judgment as opposites. To love someone, we increasingly assume, means to affirm them. To criticize them is to reject them. To demand something from them is to threaten the relationship. Judaism proposes the reverse: Sometimes the greatest evidence that someone matters is that something is expected of them.

A parent who has completely stopped expecting anything from a child has not necessarily achieved some higher level of unconditional love. Sometimes they have simply given up.

The frightening beauty of Avinu Malkeinu is that God has not given up on us. He is still our Father, and He is still our King. He still loves us enough to forgive us, and He still believes in us enough to judge us. That is a much more sophisticated form of love.

The word Avinu comes first, which matters because we do not begin by approaching God as criminals approaching a judge. We approach Him as children approaching a parent. Before accounting comes belonging, before the judgment comes relationship, before we confess what we have done, Judaism reminds us who we are: children.

The High Holidays ask us to examine ourselves with extraordinary severity. We list sins. We beat our chests. We revisit failures that most of the year we would rather bury beneath work, entertainment, ambition, excuses, resentment, or distraction.

But Jewish tradition does not ask us to do this from a place of worthlessness. Quite the opposite. We are able to confront what we have done because what we have done is not the entirety of who we are. A child can disappoint a father without ceasing to be his child.

If our relationship with God depended entirely on our performance, repentance would be terrifying. Every failure would threaten the entire relationship. But Avinu means there is something underneath our performance. There is a bond, there is history, there is love, there is a home to return to. Perhaps that is why Judaism calls repentance teshuvah — which actually means “return.”

You can only return somewhere you already belong. That is Avinu.

But Judaism refuses to stop there, because love without standards eventually becomes indulgence. So immediately after Father comes King.

The word Malkeinu introduces something modern culture is often uncomfortable with: authority. A king does not merely offer recommendations. A king establishes the order within which life is supposed to be lived.

To call God Malkeinu is therefore to make an astonishing declaration: I am not the highest authority in my own life. My desires are not automatically commandments. My feelings are not automatically truth. My pain does not automatically make me right. My intentions do not erase the effects of my actions. There are things I owe other people even when I do not feel like giving them. There are things I am forbidden to do even when I can rationalize doing them. There is a standard above my own impulses.

That is a difficult idea because the modern self has quietly become its own monarch.

We are constantly encouraged to ask: What do I want? What feels authentic to me? What serves my happiness? What protects my peace? What aligns with my truth?

There is wisdom in some of those questions. Judaism certainly does not demand annihilation of the self. But Malkeinu asks another question: What is being asked of me?

That is a completely different way to organize a life. One begins with desire, the other begins with duty. One asks what the world can give me, the other asks what I owe the world. And perhaps much of maturity is the movement between the two.

Children naturally experience themselves as the center of reality. Their hunger is an emergency. Their frustration is an injustice. Their desires feel self-evidently important. Adulthood requires discovering that the world contains other people. Marriage requires it, parenthood requires it, community requires it, and Judaism certainly requires it.

Malkeinu is the religious destruction of the fantasy that everything revolves around us. There is a King, and it is not me. But there is also a danger in Malkeinu without Avinu too. A God who is only King can become terrifying. Religion becomes obedience without intimacy, law without love, guilt without hope, fear without return.

If all we knew were Malkeinu, every failure would push us further away. But Avinu keeps calling us back. This is the brilliance of the phrase. The Father prevents the King from becoming tyranny. The King prevents the Father from becoming indulgence.

Avinu says: “You are loved even when you fail.” Malkeinu says: “Your failures still matter.” Avinu says: “Come home.” Malkeinu says: “Come home — different, improved, changed.” Avinu says: “I understand.” Malkeinu says: “Understanding is not the same as excusing.” Avinu says: “You can begin again.” Malkeinu says: “Then begin.”

Jewish repentance exists precisely in the space between those ideas. Too much Father and nothing needs to change. Too much King and we become convinced that change is impossible. Judaism gives us both because we need both. We need enough love to look honestly at ourselves, and enough accountability to do something about what we see.

There is something else hidden inside the image of God as Father. Children frequently misunderstand what love looks like. A small child thinks a good parent is the parent who says yes — more sugar, stay awake longer, skip school, buy the toy, remove the consequence, make the discomfort disappear.

Only later does the child begin to understand that many of the parent’s refusals were themselves expressions of love.

Perhaps adults make the same mistake with God. We assume blessing means receiving what we want. We assume unanswered prayer means absence. We assume disappointment means abandonment. We assume closed doors mean cruelty. We assume difficulty means something has gone wrong.

But Avinu asks us to consider the possibility that a Father sees more than the child; that what feels like deprivation from inside one moment may look completely different from the perspective of an entire life. This does not make suffering easy. Judaism has never demanded that Jews respond to pain with cheap theological slogans. But Avinu introduces humility into our interpretation of events.

A child rarely understands the entire household. We rarely understand the entire universe.

And then comes Malkeinu to challenge us from the opposite direction — because, sometimes, we invoke God’s compassion when what we actually want is exemption. We ask God to forgive us while remaining deeply attached to the behaviors for which we are asking forgiveness. We want reconciliation without surrender. We want a new year without becoming new people.

That is why the High Holidays are not merely about being forgiven. They are about being changed.

It is easy to say, “God knows my heart.” Of course He does. But Judaism is relentlessly interested in what your heart eventually causes your hands to do.

Did you apologize? Did you call? Did you stop? Did you return what you owed? Did you become more patient? Did you become more generous? Did you speak differently? Did you repair what you damaged? Did you change the behavior you spent last Yom Kippur promising to change?

Malkeinu refuses to allow spirituality to become sentimental. The King asks for evidence.

Perhaps that is why Avinu Malkeinu has endured — because those two words describe not only God, but one of the central tensions of being human. We want to be loved for exactly who we are, and somewhere inside ourselves, we know we are supposed to become more than we currently are.

We need someone to tell us: You are enough. And we need someone to tell us: You can do better. We need compassion, and we need standards. We need forgiveness for the person we have been, and responsibility for the person we are becoming.

The genius of Judaism is that it refuses to choose. On Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, we do not stand before a God who merely comforts us. Nor do we stand before a God who merely judges us.

We stand before a Father who loves us too much to abandon us to our failures, and a King who respects us too much to pretend those failures do not matter.

We ask God to remember that we are His children, and we remind ourselves that we are also His subjects.

We can face the truth about ourselves because we are loved; and because we are loved, we are expected to become better.

Love without accountability is not enough. Accountability without love is unbearable. Judaism demands both.

Avinu Malkeinu. Our Father, our King.