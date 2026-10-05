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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
2hEdited

The horseshoe of left and right is closing in on the canary in the coal mine - the Jew! It can mean only one thing: England, France are in deep shite.

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Ezekiel Detroit's avatar
Ezekiel Detroit
3h

This is both apallingly ignorant and hysterically funny as only a three stooges movie can be. The Green has adopted an internationally recognized terrorist cult as its own new baby. If there is a sane person living in their district he is hiding in hope they won't hang him from a crane. England is becoming the new...France.

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