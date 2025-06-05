Please consider supporting our mission to help everyone better understand and become smarter about the Jewish world. A gift of any amount helps keep our platform free of advertising and accessible to all.



Give a gift subscription

Make a one-time contribution

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , and Spotify .



Share

When 14 nations on the United Nations Security Council voted on Wednesday to demand an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas — without so much as a whisper of condemnation for the October 7th massacre — they weren’t just voting on a resolution.

They were voting on a worldview.

One in which Jewish life is negotiable. One in which the world’s only Jewish state is once again placed on trial while its sworn genocidal enemies are handed diplomatic immunity.

Thankfully, the United States vetoed the decision, making it clear that it would not support any effort which does not condemn Hamas. Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon put it more bluntly: “The decision presented today was a gift to Hamas and a significant boost to terrorism.”

He’s right. This resolution, like so many before it, erases context, erases Jewish pain, and erases moral clarity. It is not a peace plan. It is appeasement in blue helmets.

For those of us who have been paying attention, UN hostility toward Israel isn’t a recent phenomenon. It dates back to the very birth of the Jewish state.

In 1952, just four years after Israel’s founding, the Israeli delegation (led by the legendary diplomat Abba Eban) introduced a resolution for a ceasefire in the Korean War. Nothing controversial. A basic call for peace. Yet, because Israel was the sponsor, the resolution encountered fierce opposition.

The exact same proposal passed easily when Norway — a more “acceptable” member — put its name on it. This wasn’t a procedural quirk. It was a diplomatic message: The content doesn’t matter if it comes from the Jews. Eban would later summarize the UN’s treatment of Israel with a line so prophetic it still rings true decades later:

“If Algeria introduced a resolution declaring that the Earth was flat and that Israel had flattened it, it would pass by a vote of 164 to 13 with 26 abstentions.”



Eban wasn’t exaggerating. He was diagnosing the institutional sickness: a system so warped by geopolitical bloc-voting, antisemitic undercurrents, and moral posturing that even the most benign Israeli efforts are dead on arrival.

Enough of the anecdotes, though; let’s get quantitative. Between 2015 and 2022, the UN General Assembly passed 140 resolutions targeting individual countries. 70 of them (fully 50 percent) targeted Israel.

In 2023 alone, the UN adopted 15 resolutions against Israel. By comparison: zero against China for Uyghur genocide, zero against Russia for bombing Ukrainian civilians, zero against Syria for gassing its own people.

No other nation — not North Korea, not Iran, not Sudan — comes close to being scrutinized the way Israel is. This isn’t bias. It’s fixation, obsession and, yes, antisemitism.

The absurdity deepens when you look at who’s doing the condemning. Iran, China, Venezuela, North Korea, Cuba (all serial human rights violators) have held seats on the UN Human Rights Council. Saudi Arabia, where women only recently gained the right to drive, has sat on the UN Women’s Rights Commission. Libya once chaired the Human Rights Commission. Syria has presided over the Conference on Disarmament. You can’t make this stuff up.

These regimes weaponize the UN’s (deteriorating) credibility to wage propaganda wars against the only true democracy in the Middle East.

In 1975, the UN General Assembly passed Resolution 3379, which declared Zionism (a Jewish liberation movement) as a form of racism. This grotesque inversion of truth was orchestrated by the Soviet bloc and Arab dictatorships.

It took 16 years to rescind, but the damage was done. The phrase “Zionism is racism” became a rallying cry for antisemites who wanted cover from progressive-sounding language.

The 2001 Durban Conference, meant to tackle racism, became a carnival of Jew-hatred. Pamphlets distributed there showed swastikas over Stars of David. Jewish delegates were verbally and physically harassed. The forum legitimized the idea that antisemitism could be reframed as “anti-Zionism.” Subsequent Durban conferences (2009, 2011, 2021) followed the same pattern. The UN funded it all.

In 2016, UNESCO (the UN’s cultural arm) passed resolutions that erased Jewish ties to Jerusalem. The Temple Mount was referred to exclusively by its Muslim name (Al-Haram al-Sharif) with zero mention of its central role in Jewish history. 3,000 years of Jewish identity bulldozed by bureaucratic revisionism.

What’s more, the UN Human Rights Council has a permanent agenda item (Item 7) that singles out only one country for regular scrutiny: Israel. No other nation (not North Korea, not Syria) gets this treatment. Israel is the only country institutionally condemned in perpetuity.

During the 2014 Gaza war, Hamas was caught storing weapons in UN-run schools — three separate times. Did the UN cut ties? Condemn the group? Call for accountability? No, it issued a letter.

Today, as Hamas continues to embed itself in civilian infrastructure (schools, hospitals, mosques), the UN remains silent, or worse, complicit. And now, the UN refuses to work with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, one of the few aid groups not hijacked by Hamas. Why? Because it might make Israel look … not evil?

Then there’s the infamous UNRWA, the UN agency created exclusively for Palestinians, which doesn’t do what refugee agencies are chiefly responsible for doing: resettling refugees. Instead, UNRWA manufactures them. It counts descendants as refugees — turning 750,000 in 1948 into some 5 million today.

It’s the only refugee agency that makes refugee status hereditary. It runs schools that teach antisemitic hatred. And in 2023, several UNRWA employees were directly involved in the October seventh massacre, not to mention the Hamas data center that was found directly underneath UNRWA’s Gaza headquarters. Still, donor nations keep writing checks.

While Palestinian “refugees” remain front-page news, 850,000 Jews were expelled from Arab countries after 1948. No UN agency was created for them. No special commissions. No “right of return.” No aid. Their story vanished. Why? Because they were successfully absorbed into Israel. Because their plight doesn't serve the narrative. Because they’re Jews.

The UN doesn’t just distort reality; it launders it through euphemism, Hamas gunmen become “militants,” October 7th becomes a “clash,” Israeli hostages are barely mentioned, and Israeli self-defense is labeled “disproportionate force.” This manipulation of language legitimizes terror and delegitimizes truth.

On October 7th, Hamas invaded Israel, murdered over 1,200 people, raped women, burned families alive, and took 250 hostages. There was no emergency UN session, no moment of silence, no global day of mourning.

Worse, UN Secretary-General António Guterres actually rationalized the massacre, saying it “did not happen in a vacuum.” This moral inversion was too much even for some Western diplomats.

To add insult to injury, UN aid chief Tom Fletcher recently claimed — without evidence — that 14,000 babies would die in 48 hours if aid didn’t enter Gaza. The UN later retracted the claim. But the media damage was done. This kind of emotional blackmail has become standard practice. It’s not humanitarianism; it’s jihadist propaganda.

When the world’s largest international institution vilifies Israel, it normalizes antisemitism, gives moral cover to hate groups, and emboldens campus radicals and street mobs. The spike in antisemitic attacks around the world isn’t coincidental. It’s downstream from institutional rot.

The United Nations was born from the ashes of the Holocaust. It was meant to prevent future genocide. And now? It whitewashes those who openly call for Jewish genocide. It rewards the murderers and lectures the survivors.

The UN isn’t just flawed. It’s functioning exactly as many of its members want it to. A coalition of dictators, kleptocrats, and Islamic fundamentalists has hijacked the institution.

Israel stands as the most scrutinized, most condemned, and most slandered country at the United Nations. Why? Because it’s Jewish. Because it’s strong. Because it survives. But Israel doesn’t need UN approval to exist. It needs determination, moral clarity, and allies who aren’t afraid to call out hypocrisy.

The UN may be united in its hatred of the Jewish state. But we are united in our commitment to its survival.

Plus, let’s be honest: The United Nations today is a bloated bureaucracy that confuses motion for meaning. It passes non-binding resolutions, holds endless conferences, and issues strongly worded statements, none of which actually stop wars, curb dictatorships, or defend freedom.

While Ukraine bleeds, while Iran arms proxies across the Middle East, while China surveils its population and detains minorities in concentration camps, the UN debates Israel. Not because it’s effective, but because it’s easy. Because Israel is the one democracy that won’t walk out, won’t bomb Geneva, and won’t arrest UN officials for insulting it.

This institutional cowardice has come at a cost: relevance. The UN failed to stop genocide in Rwanda. It failed in Srebrenica. It failed in Syria.It failed in Afghanistan. It failed in Ukraine. And it has failed, repeatedly, to confront the very terrorism that threatens the future of the Middle East and elsewhere.

One of our sharpest guest contributors, Daniel Clarke-Serret, recently did what UN bureaucrats have never done: He read the dictionary. And then, realizing they clearly hadn’t, he rewrote it for them — this time with the brutal honesty they work so hard to avoid. Here’s an excerpt from his UN-Approved Lexicon, a linguistic guide to understanding the United Nations’ moral logic:

Jewish Refugees – Settler-colonists

Jewish Refugees from Arab Countries – “White” settler-colonists

History – Fiction used to suit a narrative

Canaanites, Philistines, Anyone – The ancestors of the Palestinians

The Israelites – Also Palestinians

Adam and Eve – The first Palestinians

The Holocaust – A terrible event in which Palestinians have primarily been the victims

Palestine – Homeland of the world’s most ancient, indigenous people — so ancient, they predate history itself

Israeli Deaths – Deserved; justified; no big deal; possibly fabricated

Gazan Deaths – THE. WORST. HUMANITARIAN. CRISIS. EVER.

Freedom Fighters – Any group of killers who receive Instagram likes from the ANC, Turkey, or Sinn Féin

Victims – People for whom no act is evil, no matter how barbaric

Justice – The evil that victims do

Rape – An understandable act of “resistance” by victims who “had no choice”

Kidnapping – See above

War Crimes – Anything Israel or its allies do while trying to prevent future atrocities

Terrorists – The IDF, the U.S. Army, the British Army, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Civilian Deaths – Every death in Gaza, regardless of who caused it — including terrorists and victims of Hamas’ own rockets

Hamas – Just an “idea” (but also somehow “freedom fighters”)

Hezbollah – The poor, misunderstood people of southern Lebanon

Dictator – The typical UN voter

Human Rights – A rhetorical weapon wielded by dictators against democracies

U.S. Veto at the UN – The result of Jewish money

Racism – Only what “White” people do

Pro-Palestinian – A performative morality play staged by people who can’t find Gaza on a map

Antisemitism – Imaginary; exaggerated; justified; only valid when paired with Islamophobia

Zionism – Racism, colonialism, genocide, war crimes, and the reason the world isn’t a utopia

Anti-Zionism – The socially acceptable cover for antisemitism in the post-Holocaust era

The BDS Movement – A campaign that mostly harms Palestinians but makes Western activists feel heroic

Keffiyeh – The only item in the world exempt from cultural appropriation debates

Proportionality – A rhetorical trap used to ensure Jews never fight back effectively

Occupation – A convenient excuse to blame Israel for every problem in Gaza or the West Bank — even if caused by Hamas or the Palestinian Authority

Honesty – Non-existent

Truth – What is that?



Daniel’s list isn’t just witty; it’s accurate. It lays bare the absurdity of the UN’s moral gymnastics and the perverse vocabulary used to justify injustice.

Thankfully, real diplomacy increasingly happens outside the UN. Coalitions like the Abraham Accords were born not in Turtle Bay, but in defiance of it. Peace and progress now come from direct regional engagement, economic ties, and shared security interests, not from the echo chamber of failed moralism in New York.

For Israel and its allies, the UN is not a venue for justice. It is a theater of absurdity. And the audience has started to leave.