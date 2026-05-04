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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
4h

They call Jews “colonizers” because in the Western progressive imagination, Jews are simply filed under “white,” and “white” automatically means oppressor. That framing erases Mizrahi Jews, Ethiopian Jews, Yemenite Jews, Sephardic Jews, and even the Middle Eastern roots of Ashkenazi Jews. It is propaganda by simplification: reduce Jews to “white Europeans,” reduce Israel to “colonialism,” and then every fact that complicates the story disappears.

And you’re right: the Marxist-Islamist alliance has made inversion into an art form. They turn indigenous Jews into colonizers, terrorists into resistance fighters, and Jewish self-defense into aggression. Meanwhile, our side keeps answering slogans with footnotes. Until Jews learn to fight the propaganda war with clear, repeated, emotionally powerful truths, the facts will keep losing to the slogans.

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Uzenstein's avatar
Uzenstein
2h

Any argument or explanation is dismissed by our enemies as “hasbara lies”. And their arguments shapeshift: for example, one day they may say that today’s Jews aren’t the real Jews of antiquity or that “Palestinians” are actually the real Jews and that even Jesus was “Palestinian”.

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