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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
3h

But this is also why NATO allies refuse to help with keeping the straits open. They rely on the islamist bloc in their own countries to stay in power. They know the islamists are not happy with how the war is going and they do not want to anger this group of voters. So instead of having a spine, standing up to the evil that is the Mullahs, these useless moribund pathetic creatures that are ruling Europe have decided to give away their civilization to evil.

My question is when will the average European actually do something about it. Are they even able? Will they be allowed?

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Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek's avatar
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
1hEdited

I agree with this article and the background on Islam. However, it is a mistake to think Islamic nations like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are not enemies of the United States and Israel. In fact, they are more dangerous than Iran because they are more subtle. While the Iranian regime screams and bites, the Gulf States entice the West with smiles and all the luxuries that we so easily fall for. Do not ever imagine that if they saw an opportunity (and they are positioning for it--Saudi Arabia just made the biggest arms deal with the United States in history) they won't destroy Israel and the US because they, too, serve Allah and dream of religious and political domination.

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