Future of Jewish

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
7h

Good article, and I think you're 100% right.

Too often, politicians don't go there to discover the truth—they go there to reinforce the conclusions they've already reached. The itinerary simply becomes a way of validating the narrative they intended to tell before they even arrived.

One other thought. I understand why the Palestinian side and much of the international media call it the "West Bank." But why are we doing the same? Why aren't we consistently referring to it as Judea and Samaria, the historical names? These things matter. Language shapes perception, and perception shapes public opinion.

Sometimes I think our side loses as much in messaging as it does anywhere else. We need to become far more disciplined and strategic in how we present our own history.

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
7h

These kind of trouble makers should not have been allowed to enter the State of Israel in the first place.

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