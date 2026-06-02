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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
4h

Nachum, I think you're right, but I would take it one step further.

The people who refuse to learn the lesson about Israel often refuse to learn the lesson about their own countries as well.

The same worldview that believes peace automatically creates security is the worldview that believes multiculturalism automatically creates harmony, that every culture is compatible with every other culture, that borders don't matter, that ideology doesn't matter, and that if we are simply tolerant enough, everyone will eventually get along.

Look at what is happening in parts of Europe. Look at England. Look at the social tensions, the parallel communities, the growing polarization, and the fears many ordinary citizens now openly express about the future of their own countries.

Yet many of the same political leaders who failed to understand the threat facing Israel seem equally unable to recognize the problems developing in their own societies.

You would think October 7 would have been a wake-up call. You would think years of rising tensions in Europe would have been a wake-up call. But they don't seem to wake up.

Instead, they cling to the same assumptions, the same slogans, and the same comforting narratives.

What frustrates me is that reality keeps presenting them with evidence, and they keep looking away. At some point, it stops being a lack of information and starts becoming a refusal to confront unpleasant truths.

That may be the biggest problem of all.

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Helen Rauch-Elnekave's avatar
Helen Rauch-Elnekave
4h

On the money! And have you noticed how the news - even including FOX, which is generally fair in covering Israel - has omitted reporting that Israel's attacks on Lebanon are a RESPONSE to Hizbullah's attacks on Israel's northern communities? They report, "Israel attacked Beirut this afternoon..." with no explanation whatsoever.

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