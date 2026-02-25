Future of Jewish

6h

What the author identifies is what another author calls “Semanticide”, the murder of language. Jews, and especially Israel have watched semanticide slaughter terminology to their detriment for ages but most significantly since October 7.

Terms like “genocide” and “famine” have been warped into unrecognizable definitions in order to delegitimize Israel and paint targets on Jews.

That Jews themselves have fallen into this slanderous activity and for reasons suggested above, will not identify as Zionists, should come as no surprise. Jews suffer under the same miseducation as non-Jews and also lack any serious Jewish identity. The internet’s speed and ability to saturate the information highway has accelerated this trend. And face it, we will never out shout our enemies.

We must start reclaiming Jewish souls! A person who knows not of who they are and where they have been is not choosing AGAINST Zionism. A choice requires knowing one’s options. Rather they are riding the misinformation flow of our hateful enemies. Funding Jewish education, supporting Jewish learning at all levels. In essence suturing the wound of assimilation and proactively healing that wound is the only solution. There are working models, e.g. birthright, Chabad, but we must start younger with affordable Jewish day schools. Let’s hope we can stop the bleed soon or the future of US Jewry and the U.S.-Israel bond will face terminal consequences.

6h

Let’s rebrand as Zionistas. It’s spicier.

