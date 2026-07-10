Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
2h

Brilliant. The most well described article about Israel's future I've read - now I know it's none of my business at this point, but I know the West will eat itself, and Israel will be the indespensible ally the governments around the world will wish for. You've got this! 👏👏👏👏💪🇮🇱💙🙏

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
2h

Nachum, you're 100% right, and every point you make is an excellent one. But for me, one point dominates all the others: Israel has to start treating the propaganda war with the same seriousness it treats a military war.

We haven't done that. Israel needs a permanent, coordinated strategy working directly with Diaspora Jews, with unified messaging and common goals. Instead, we have dozens of organizations, dozens of voices and everybody seemingly doing their own thing. I repeat this constantly, but I believe many of our large Jewish organizations have become virtually worthless. These are dangerous times, and we are still operating like we're holding committee meetings in normal times.

And before we spend all our energy complaining about our enemies, we need to look at ourselves. There is so much we can fix on our own side. Israel's political system desperately needs to be rethought. Too many parties, too much fragmentation, and small fringe parties can sometimes carry influence completely disproportionate to their numbers and affect national policy.

The same applies to the Diaspora. We bicker. We duplicate efforts. We have no unified strategy. We don't even have unified messaging. There are things we could begin changing tomorrow that would make us stronger, yet the indifference and lack of urgency are incredibly frustrating.

The danger is growing. This is not the time for business as usual. We need to fix our own weaknesses, unite, and start fighting the propaganda war as if our survival depends on it—because increasingly, I believe it does.

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