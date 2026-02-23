Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MICHAEL BELL's avatar
MICHAEL BELL
1h

Great essay. "We don't want your sympathy. We want and demand your respect. It's our land and we're done explaining " F em all.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

Respect rooted in pity is fragile. Respect rooted in excellence is enduring. The Jewish people do not need sympathy to justify their existence or sovereignty. They have earned admiration through unmatched achievement in science, medicine, finance, law, literature, military strategy, and technological innovation. A civilization that revived an ancient language, built a modern state from desert, and produced Nobel laureates at a rate wildly disproportionate to its population does not stand on borrowed moral capital. The basis for Jewish pride should not be tragedy, but triumph. Excellence commands respect long after sympathy fades — and the Jewish record of excellence speaks for itself.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture