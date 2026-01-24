Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Realistacular's avatar
Realistacular
2h

Ironically, Carney himself helped destroy that rules based order when the target was Israel; now he reaps the thorns he planted.

Reply
Share
Earon Davis's avatar
Earon Davis
2h

I suspect that Carney, a globalist banker, unlike Israel, doesn't have a realistic understanding of where Canada stands in the world. He is moving towards Islamization and dependence on Qatar, which will be very happy to have a foothold in North America, along with China. Canada is no Israel.

Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture