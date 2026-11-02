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DocSue's avatar
DocSue
9m

Fascinating? Or is dangerous a better description? The majority of the Arabs living in Israel as equal citizens just came out en masse to vote for Arab parties that refused to call Hamas a terrorist organisation. I read that the election committee chose to abolish them (as they should have!) but that the Supreme Court overturned it at the last minute. If this is true, you seriously need judicial reform!

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Danny Kaye's avatar
Danny Kaye
19m

Excellent, thank you.

I'd just add that one of the ironies of these elections is that the unprecedented turnout of the Arab vote can be attributed to one person above all others: Itamar Ben-Gvir.

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