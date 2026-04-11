Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Baker's avatar
Richard Baker
24m

"Ending the war with Iran still in possession of the tools it is currently using to target [Gulf states] would be a strategic disaster." Absolutely correct. The theocracy which is responsible for all this needs to go and the US/Israeli partnership is working to neuter Iran's capabilities. I do expect the the resumption of effective offensive action against Kharg Island and Iran's electric system. If I were on a targeting committee I'd also destroy their above ground sewage system nodes.

Reply
Share
The unchill filtered Zionist's avatar
The unchill filtered Zionist
3m

“Ending the war with Iran still in possession of the tools it is currently using to target [Gulf states] would be a strategic disaster,” a Gulf official recently told The Times of Israel. Well, talk is cheap. As they say, “Shit or get off the pot.” The Saudi and the UAE have 600 planes between them. Nearly twice as many as Israel. Get in them and join the fight with Israel. That would be the best message they would send to the Regime and earn some respect.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture