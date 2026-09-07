Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
5h

Brilliant

Reply
Share
Richard Baker's avatar
Richard Baker
4h

"The other is permanently chained to the past." Islam is living in the 7th-century and unless the so-called "Palestinians" enter the modern world their endless resistance will continue while NOT building a better world for their people who live in squalor by choice.

Reply
Share
1 reply
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture