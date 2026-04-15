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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
2h

The international community has no expectation that Hezbollah, Hamas or Iran to comply with agreements and imposes no consequences for their violating ceasefires. By contrast, it loses its collective sh*t when Israel responds to violations or, G-d forbid, acts proactively to protect itself. The only thing hated more than Jews are Jews that fight back.

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Liat Kirby's avatar
Liat Kirby
2h

Spot on. All you say is correct. However, do not be confused, because the simple fact is the world's media, its commentators, its Middle East 'experts on TV news programmes, all of them wipe these truths away with the flourish of a hand and go on the attack: Israel has broken the ceasefire; Israel is dictating the war; Israel is after power to reshape the region, etc. etc.

On Australia's ABC today, the news host asked a question of the 'expert' (American and living in Lebanon): 'Why hasn't anyone thought to bring Hezbollah to the table, to join Lebanon and Israel, in these talks?' Yep. Somewhere in her mind, she knows Hezbollah is a terrorist group, proxy of Iran, officially outlawed in Australia, and yet all this is dismissed and she's talking about them as if they're on a par with the governments of Israel and Lebanon. Subconsciously, all of these idiots must seek the destruction of Israel.

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